Arizona St. vs. Oregon St. Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Arizona State vs. Oregon State football game
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona St. On Saturday they take on Oregon St. at 10:00 p.m. Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend.
Arizona St. came within a touchdown against Washington last Saturday but wound up with a 7-point loss. Arizona St. got a solid performance out of Eno Benjamin, who rushed for 104 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Oregon St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against Arizona. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Oregon St.
Arizona St. had enough points to win and then some against Oregon St. the last time the two teams met, taking their match 40-24. Will Arizona St. repeat their success, or does Oregon St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
LSU football honors Wayde Sims
Sims died early Friday morning
-
Week 5: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 5 all Saturday long
-
Michigan comes back to top Northwestern
It was an old-school slugfest in Evanston
-
Insane Penn State catch of the year
Penn State WR Juwan Johnson had an incredible one-handed catch against the Buckeyes
-
Stanford at Notre Dame pick, live stream
Stanford and Notre Dame will play as top 10 teams for the first time ever
-
Ohio St. at Penn St. pick, live stream
It's a major Big Ten East showdown in Happy Valley Saturday night