Arizona St. vs. Oregon St. Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona St. On Saturday they take on Oregon St. at 10:00 p.m. Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend.

Arizona St. came within a touchdown against Washington last Saturday but wound up with a 7-point loss. Arizona St. got a solid performance out of Eno Benjamin, who rushed for 104 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Oregon St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against Arizona. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Oregon St.

Arizona St. had enough points to win and then some against Oregon St. the last time the two teams met, taking their match 40-24. Will Arizona St. repeat their success, or does Oregon St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.