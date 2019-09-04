Arizona St. vs. Sacramento St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arizona State vs. Sacramento State football game
Who's Playing
Arizona St. (home) vs. Sacramento St. (away)
Current Records: Arizona St. 1-0-0; Sacramento St. 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Arizona St. 7-6-0; Sacramento St. 2-8-0;
What to Know
Arizona St. has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Sacramento St. at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. Both clubs are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Arizona St. turned the game against Kent St. into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 456 yards to 170. Arizona St. was the clear victor by a 30-7 margin over Kent St. QB Jayden Daniels did work as he passed for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Sacramento St. gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. They put a hurting on to the tune of 77-19.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Arizona St. threw only seven interceptions last season, the 22nd best among all teams in the nation. But Sacramento St. was even better: they threw only four interceptions last year, the first among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
