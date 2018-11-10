Arizona St. vs. UCLA: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Arizona State vs. UCLA football game
Arizona St. will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against UCLA at 3:00 p.m. If the game is anything like the 44-37 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Arizona St. won against USC two weeks ago with 38 points, and Arizona St. decided to stick to that point total again last-week match. Arizona St. enjoyed a cozy 38-20 win over Utah. Arizona St.'s success was spearheaded by the efforts of Eno Benjamin, who rushed for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns on 27 carries, and N'Keal Harry, who caught 9passes for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, UCLA has to be hurting after a devastating 42-21 loss at the hands of Oregon. This makes it the second loss in a row for UCLA.
Arizona St.'s victory lifted them to 5-4 while UCLA's defeat dropped them down to 2-7. Arizona St. caused 5 turnovers against Utah, so UCLA will need to take especially good care of the ball.
