Ten years after their dramatic 2014 Sun Bowl clash, Arizona State and Duke are set to meet again in El Paso for a postseason showdown. What looked like an intriguing matchup even a month ago has grown more complicated with the realities of modern college football. Opt-outs and roster absences have become a staple of bowl season, and both teams will feel the impact -- especially the Sun Devils (8-4).

Coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed that 19 players who would normally make up his team's two-deep won't be suiting up for various reasons. That list includes quarterback Sam Leavitt, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, running back Raleek Brown, cornerback Keith Abney II, defensive end Clayton Smith and a handful more starters.

"It's part of it," Dillingham said. "That's the nature of it. You play every game to win the football game and do whatever we need to do to scratch and claw and win the football game."

The Blue Devils (8-5), the ACC champion this season, won't be at full strength either. The Blue Devils will be without key contributors, including second-team All-ACC offensive lineman Brian Parker, second-team All-ACC cornerback Chandler Rivers and defensive end VJ Anthony. Star quarterback Darian Mensah is expected to play and will return to lead Duke once again in 2026, providing some sort of stability amid the absences.

Even with questions swirling on both sides, the Sun Bowl remains a stage for drama. Ten years later, the matchup still carries some intrigue -- and both teams will be eager to leave their mark in El Paso.

Arizona State vs. Duke: Need to know for Sun Bowl

Dillingham's new deal settles dust on Sun Bowl distraction: Arizona State secured coach Kenny Dillingham with a new five-year deal earlier this month. While speculation about Michigan briefly distracted the program early in bowl prep, the new contract gives the Sun Devils one less thing to worry about. An Arizona State alum, Dillingham has quickly elevated the program, with a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth in 2024. With major departures looming, the deal ensures Dillingham can continue building the program and maintain momentum in Tempe.

Sun Bowl history: The 2025 matchup marks Arizona State's eighth Sun Bowl appearance, with the Sun Devils winning four of their previous five games. Their most memorable came in 2014, when they beat Duke 36-31. After blowing an early 17-point lead, Arizona State regained momentum on the ensuing kickoff with a 96-yard return, then scored the game-winning touchdown on the first play of that drive. That game also remains Duke's only Sun Bowl appearance.

Final game for a CBS legend: CBS Sports lead college football analyst Gary Danielson, 74, will call the final game of his career at the Sun Bowl, completing 20 years with the network. He retires as the longest-tenured college football analyst on any network, capping a distinguished career in the broadcast booth.

Where to watch Arizona State vs. Duke live

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (free), Paramount+ Premium

Arizona State vs. Duke prediction, picks

Opt-outs galore make this a tough Sun Bowl to project. The sheer number and impact of absences hits Arizona State harder than Duke, which retains most of its offensive pieces. Duke has sometimes been laughed at as a five-loss ACC champion, but the Blue Devils are a solid team looking to prove themselves and finish with nine wins in consecutive seasons. The matchup could hinge on whether Duke's defense can contain Arizona State's backup quarterback Jeff Sims, who may struggle to sustain drives without much proven help. Darian Mensah adds another issue for the Sun Devils, completing nearly 68% of his passes for 30 touchdowns and only five interceptions this season as Duke's prized (and expensive) transfer addition. Pick: Duke ML (-152)

