The Big 12 announced Tuesday that it has issued a public reprimand and fined Arizona State $50,000 after fans stormed the field following the Sun Devils' Week 8 upset win against Texas Tech. This is Arizona State's first such fine of the year.

"The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. "The conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues."

Arizona State, on the heels of a blowout loss to Utah, rebounded by handing Texas Tech its first loss of the season. As a result, Arizona State returned to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24 following its win over the Red Raiders, who dropped from No. 7 to No. 14.

The Sun Devils led by 19-7 entering the fourth quarter, but a 15-point scoring run from Texas Tech saw it go in front with just 2:00 remaining in regulation. Arizona State quickly responded as running back Raleek Brown rushed for a decisive 1-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left on the clock. The Sun Devils' defense then prevented a last-second Hail Mary attempt to preserve a 26-22 win.

Fans took to the field inside Mountain America Stadium shortly thereafter.

The Big 12 has been cracking down on any sort of intrusions to the playing surface this season. It recently fined Texas Tech $25,000 for "repeated instances of objects being thrown onto the playing surface" in relation to the fan tradition of throwing tortillas onto the field following in-game kickoffs.

The conference has threatened further punitive measures for any tortilla-related incidents, including an in-game penalty and a six-figure fine.