Arizona State names Herm Edwards coach, announces new NFL approach to program

Arizona State announced Sunday night it is taking a new "NFL approach" to building a college football program by both naming Herm Edwards its new coach and sharing its plans for a "general manager structure" within the Sun Devils program.

The department's New Leadership Model will be similar to an NFL approach using a general manager structure. It's a collaborative approach to managing the ASU football program that includes sport and administrative divisions, which will operate as distinct, but collective units focused on elevating all aspects of Sun Devil Football. This structure will allow the department to form a multi-layered method to the talent evaluation and recruiting processes, increase its emphasis on both student-athlete and coach development and retention, and provide a boost in resource allocation and generation.

Edwards, a 63-year-old ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach, will lead the charge as "a head coach who serves as a CEO," according to athletic director Ray Anderson, Edwards' former NFL agent. Anderson also notes that "the head coach will be a dynamic and tireless recruiter."

USA Today's Dan Wolken previously reported that Arizona State hopes offensive coordinator Billy Napier will remain with the program to "have substantial input in the operation from top to bottom." Napier's name was not mentioned in the Sun Devils' press release.

Edwards' last coaching gig was in 2008 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has not been in the college game since 1989 when he was a defensive backs coach for San Jose State.

"Passion for my faith, my family and my occupation as a football coach are the things that have driven me back to the grass," Edwards said in the release. "My personal commitment to build young men to be whole people through the game of football is completely in alignment with the vision President Michael Crow and Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson have for this program. I stand ready for the challenge of working with them to elevate Sun Devil Football. I am very excited and humbled to be the Arizona State head football coach."

Here are some additional details on Arizona State's planned restructuring. You try to make sense of it.