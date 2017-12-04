Arizona State names Herm Edwards coach, announces new NFL approach to program
Edwards is being tasked with implementing an NFL-esque program at Arizona State
Arizona State announced Sunday night it is taking a new "NFL approach" to building a college football program by both naming Herm Edwards its new coach and sharing its plans for a "general manager structure" within the Sun Devils program.
The department's New Leadership Model will be similar to an NFL approach using a general manager structure. It's a collaborative approach to managing the ASU football program that includes sport and administrative divisions, which will operate as distinct, but collective units focused on elevating all aspects of Sun Devil Football. This structure will allow the department to form a multi-layered method to the talent evaluation and recruiting processes, increase its emphasis on both student-athlete and coach development and retention, and provide a boost in resource allocation and generation.
Edwards, a 63-year-old ESPN analyst and former NFL head coach, will lead the charge as "a head coach who serves as a CEO," according to athletic director Ray Anderson, Edwards' former NFL agent. Anderson also notes that "the head coach will be a dynamic and tireless recruiter."
USA Today's Dan Wolken previously reported that Arizona State hopes offensive coordinator Billy Napier will remain with the program to "have substantial input in the operation from top to bottom." Napier's name was not mentioned in the Sun Devils' press release.
Edwards' last coaching gig was in 2008 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has not been in the college game since 1989 when he was a defensive backs coach for San Jose State.
"Passion for my faith, my family and my occupation as a football coach are the things that have driven me back to the grass," Edwards said in the release. "My personal commitment to build young men to be whole people through the game of football is completely in alignment with the vision President Michael Crow and Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson have for this program. I stand ready for the challenge of working with them to elevate Sun Devil Football. I am very excited and humbled to be the Arizona State head football coach."
Here are some additional details on Arizona State's planned restructuring. You try to make sense of it.
The New Leadership Model will allow for resource sharing and strategic planning between the football staff and administrators who are directly involved with the program. ... Sun Devil Football's existing recruiting infrastructure will be upgraded through additional staff support and evaluation resources, by instilling a culture of accountability at all levels ... The New Leadership Model affords coordinators and assistant coaches more flexibility in how they develop student-athletes on the field, and enables Sun Devil Football to build on the 'Championship Life' program already in place through the Office of Student-Athlete Development to better equip student-athletes with the tools and skills necessary to succeed in their respective future endeavors.
-
Herm Edwards will take Arizona State job
The former NFL coach has not been on the sideline since 2008
-
Norvell, Morris candidates at Arkansas
The Razorbacks let go of former coach Bret Bielema on Nov. 24 after five years with the pr...
-
Malzahn to stay at Auburn
Malzahn is 45-21 in five seasons at Auburn, after leading the Tigers to a 10-3 mark in 201...
-
Week 14 SEC Scholar Athletes of the Week
The SEC Scholar Athletes of the Week from the SEC Championship Game
-
2017 Bowl Games: All announcements
College football bowl games were all announced on Sunday, and you can check out the entire...
-
Alabama brings legitimacy to playoff
If the CFP Selection Committee was going by its tenets, they had no choice but to pick the...
Add a Comment