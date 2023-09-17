The outlook on Arizona State's season is getting bleaker following its 29-0 loss vs. Fresno State on Saturday. Sun Devils freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada will be out for the next four-to-six weeks due to an undisclosed injury and the program is exploring redshirting the former four-star prospect, coach Kenny Dillingham announced after ASU fell to 1-2 with its loss to the Bulldogs.

"Something that has been lingering since high school that he re-aggravated," Dillingham said in his postgame press conference when asked about Rashada's injury.

Rashada won the starting QB job in fall camp over Trenton Bourguet and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne. Rashada showed flashes of why he was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in his class. During the first two games of the season, Rashada passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

Rashada was expected to focus on his development in 2023 due to the self-imposed bowl ban Arizona State instituted just days before the start of the season. He joined Jayden Daniels as the only true freshman to start at quarterback for ASU.

Rashada's path to Arizona State was nothing short of a roller coaster. Ranked the No. 44 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports originally committed to Miami and then signed with Florida during the early signing period in December 2022. Shortly after signing, he requested a release from his National Letter of Intent. Florida granted his release from his NLI and Rashada subsequently committed to the Sun Devils on Feb. 1 after also visiting with TCU.

Arizona State in total committed eight turnovers in the loss to Fresno State. Bourguet started in Rashada's absence before he left the game with a foot injury. Pyne entered the game for Bourguet and he also left because of a muscle injury on the same leg as an injured hamstring that kept him out of fall camp. BYU transfer Jacob Conover finished the game and completed 6 of 16 attempts for 89 yards and two interceptions. If Bourguet and Pyne are out an extended period of time, Conover could be in the mix to earn the starting assignment.

The Sun Devils open up Pac-12 play at home in Tempe, Arizona, against No. 6 USC next weekend.