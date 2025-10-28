Arizona State's hopes of winning back-to-back Big 12 titles took a hit on Saturday. Not only did the Sun Devils lose 24-16 to Houston, giving them two losses in conference play, but they also saw quarterback Sam Leavitt get banged up.

Leavitt spent time in the medical tent after Arizona State's first drive and left the game again in the fourth quarter after he came off the field with a bit of a limp. While Arizona State didn't provide much in the way of specifics on Leavitt's injury, Kenny Dillingham said it's a tweak of the same foot or ankle injury that forced him to sit out against Utah earlier this season. The tweak is significant enough to keep him out of Saturday's game against Iowa State, per CBS Sport's Matt Zenitz and Chris Karpman of 247Sports.

"Sam got re-tweaked there at the end," Dillingham said. "He got tweaked at the beginning and we sent him in to get some imaging. He wanted to go right back in, and I said, 'No, you're going to get imaging before you go back in, don't care how you feel.' Then he came back. Then at the end, he tweaked himself again, so we held him out."

Jeff Sims came in for Leavitt at the end of the loss to Houston and would be in line to get the start on the road in Ames if Leavitt indeed is unable to go. Leavitt has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this season and has added 300 yards and five touchdowns running the ball.

Sims completed 49% of his passes for 182 yards and one touchdown in his two appearances, including the start against Utah, and rushed for 102 yards. The veteran journeyman seems poised for another start against Iowa State in a game Arizona State must win if they're going to hold out any hopes of another trip to the Big 12 title game.