Who's Playing

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Oklahoma State 1-0, Arizona State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium. The pair come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Oklahoma State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. Oklahoma State walked away with a 27-13 victory over Central Arkansas.

Meanwhile, it was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but Arizona State made off with a 24-21 victory over Southern Utah.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Oklahoma State going off as just a 3.5 point favorite. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

Oklahoma State beat Arizona State 34-17 in their previous matchup last September. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma State since the team won't have the home-turf advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma State is a 3.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.