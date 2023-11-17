Who's Playing

No. 6 Oregon Ducks @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Oregon 9-1, Arizona State 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Oregon will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Mountain America Stadium. Arizona State does have the home-field advantage, but Oregon is expected to win by 23.5 points.

Oregon had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 29 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 36-27 victory over USC.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Bo Nix and Caleb Williams. Nix had a great game and threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes. Meanwhile, Williams did his best for the losing side, throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in a rushing scores.

Meanwhile, Arizona State was able to grind out a solid victory over UCLA on Saturday, taking the game 17-7. The win was just what Arizona State needed coming off of a 55-3 loss in their prior contest.

Arizona State relied on the efforts of Elijhah Badger, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 47.9 points per game. As for Arizona State, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-7.

Arizona State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 23.5-point spread they're up against. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Oregon is a big 23.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Arizona State.