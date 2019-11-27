Arizona State vs. Arizona: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 6-5; Arizona 4-7

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.82 points per contest. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Arizona staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Wildcats on Saturday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 35-7 loss to the Utah Utes. Arizona was down 28 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

ASU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Oregon Ducks 31-28. ASU QB Jayden Daniels was slinging it as he passed for 408 yards and three TDs on 32 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Daniels' 81-yard TD bomb to WR Brandon Aiyuk in the fourth quarter.

Arizona State's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU is 16th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 273.9 on average. The Wildcats have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 306.7 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Arizona State have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.