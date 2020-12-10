Neither the Arizona State Sun Devils nor the Arizona Wildcats have recorded a victory this season, going a combined 0-6. Arizona has never gone winless, while Arizona State hasn't done so since posting an 0-6 record in 1929. Both Pac-12 teams look to avoid the dubious distinction when the Sun Devils visit the Wildcats on Friday. Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Arizona State (0-2) opened an abbreviated five-game schedule that saw two get canceled due to COVID-19 issues with a one-point loss at USC on Nov. 7 before dropping a 25-18 decision to UCLA on Saturday.

Arizona (0-4) is coming off a 24-13 setback against Colorado last weekend. The Sun Devils are 11-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. Arizona odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.

Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Sun Devils -11

Arizona State vs. Arizona over-under: 55 points

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: Sun Devils -420, Wildcats +320

ASU: The Sun Devils are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games as favorites

AZ: The Wildcats are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 conference games

Why Arizona State can cover

Chip Trayanum reached triple digits in rushing yards against UCLA and now will face an Arizona team that has struggled to stop the run this season. Trayanum gained 108 yards on 15 carries versus the Bruins, becoming the Sun Devils' first true freshman with a 100-yard performance since Demario Richard recorded 116 against Utah in 2014. Junior Rachaad White also could be in line for a big night as he has averaged 6.8 yards on 19 carries this year.

White also has been a key contributor in Arizona State's aerial attack, making six catches for a team-high 123 yards and one of the Sun Devils' two receiving touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Frank Darby has the other as he hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Jayden Daniels on Saturday. The senior finished with team-high five receptions for 44 yards after making one catch for two yards in Arizona State's season opener.

Why Arizona can cover

While the Wildcats' defense surrendered a whopping 407 yards on the ground against Colorado, the offense produced 268 of its own. Sophomore Michael Wiley led the way with 122 yards on seven carries while senior Gary Brightwell ran 22 times for 117 and a touchdown. Wiley, who also made five catches for 15 yards, gained 106 on 31 attempts in 10 games during his freshman season.

Brightwell, who opened the scoring on Saturday with a 26-yard run, recorded his second 100-yard performance of the campaign and the fifth of his career. He has carried 71 times for a team-leading 341 yards and two scores in 2020. Junior wideout Stanley Berryhill III tops the Wildcats with a career-high 21 catches, 206 yards and three receiving TDs, which matches the personal best he registered in 10 contests last year.

How to make Arizona State vs. Arizona picks

