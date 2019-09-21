Arizona State vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Arizona State (home) vs. Colorado (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 3-0-0; Colorado 2-1-0
What to Know
Colorado have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Colorado and Arizona State at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Buffaloes now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Buffaloes scored first but ultimately less often than Air Force in their matchup last week. The Buffaloes fell to Air Force 30-23. The Buffaloes got a solid performance out of WR Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught eight passes for 124 yards and punched in one rushing TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Shenault Jr. didn't help his team much against Nebraska two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Arizona State brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Michigan State last week; they left with a three-game streak. Arizona State skirted past Michigan State 10-7. The win came about even with the Sun Devils handicapping themselves with 84 penalty yards.
Arizona State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils have yet to throw a single interception. But Colorado enters the contest having picked the ball four times, good for 10th in the the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.70
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Arizona State and Colorado both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Colorado 28 vs. Arizona State 21
- Nov 04, 2017 - Arizona State 41 vs. Colorado 30
- Oct 15, 2016 - Colorado 40 vs. Arizona State 16
- Oct 10, 2015 - Arizona State 48 vs. Colorado 23
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race