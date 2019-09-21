Arizona State vs. Colorado: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 24 Arizona State (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 3-0-0; Colorado 2-1-0

What to Know

Colorado have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Colorado and Arizona State at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Buffaloes now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Buffaloes scored first but ultimately less often than Air Force in their matchup last week. The Buffaloes fell to Air Force 30-23. The Buffaloes got a solid performance out of WR Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught eight passes for 124 yards and punched in one rushing TD; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Shenault Jr. didn't help his team much against Nebraska two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Arizona State brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Michigan State last week; they left with a three-game streak. Arizona State skirted past Michigan State 10-7. The win came about even with the Sun Devils handicapping themselves with 84 penalty yards.

Arizona State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils have yet to throw a single interception. But Colorado enters the contest having picked the ball four times, good for 10th in the the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.70

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Arizona State and Colorado both have two wins in their last four games.