Arizona State vs Fresno State, Las Vegas Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's a rematch 77 years in the making as No. 21 Fresno State takes on Arizona State in the 27th edition of the Las Vegas Bowl. The last time these two schools met in a football game was way back in 1941 when Arizona State beat Fresno State 26-7. This will be the fourth meeting between these teams, with Arizona State winning all three of the previous matchups.

While these schools aren't all that familiar with one another, they've become acquainted with the Las Vegas Bowl in recent years. This will be Fresno State's third trip to the game, and first since 2013 when it lost to USC 45-20. Arizona State makes its second Las Vegas Bowl appearance, with the first coming in 2011. The Sun Devils lost that game 56-24 to a Boise State team ranked in the top 10 at the time.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Arizona State: There were a lot of snide remarks and side eyes headed Arizona State's way over the offseason when it decided to pull Herm Edwards out from behind the desk at ESPN and put him on the sideline once again, but the Sun Devils seem to be the ones smirking now. Arizona State enters this game with a record of 7-5 on the season and finished second in the Pac-12 South Division. Of course, that's exactly where the Sun Devils finished last season under Todd Graham, so I suppose the jury's still out on the long-term viability of the Edwards hire, but early returns show promise. A win in this game over a top 25 team in Fresno State would no doubt raise expectations heading into the offseason.

Fresno State: Fresno State's been a team that's been somewhat overlooked at times. The Bulldogs won the Mountain West title by getting revenge against the Boise State team that handed them their lone conference loss this season. The Bulldogs enter the game with a record of 11-2 and in the second season of a resurgence under Jeff Tedford. The former Cal coach took over a program that had won 10 total games between 2014 and 2016 and has posted 21 wins over his first two seasons with the program, though a win over Arizona State would only be the team's second Power Five win under Tedford.

Game prediction, picks

As I mentioned above, while Fresno State has won 21 games over the last two seasons, only one of those wins came against a Power Five program. That was a 38-14 win over a UCLA team earlier this season that finished the year 3-9. While the Bulldogs have some talent, and a sturdy defense, I just don't think they have the same kind of depth that Arizona State has, so I have a difficult time going against the Sun Devils getting points here. Pick: Arizona State +4.5

