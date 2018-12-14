Arizona State vs. Fresno State odds, line: 2018 Las Vegas Bowl picks, predictions from expert who's 8-2

One of the most compelling matchups of the early bowl season takes place Saturday when No. 19 Fresno State takes on Arizona State in the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Bulldogs (11-2) won the Mountain West Conference title, while the Sun Devils (7-5) had a solid season under first-year coach Herman Edwards. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites, up almost a field goal from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 54.5 in the latest Arizona State vs. Fresno State odds. Before you lock in any Arizona State vs. Fresno State picks and Las Vegas Bowl predictions, check what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. The former college football running back joined SportsLine in 2016 and has provided his followers with winning seasons in college and pro football.

Hunt is having another solid season for SportsLine members, and enters the bowl season on an 11-6 run on his point-spread selections. What's more, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs and boasts an astounding 8-2 spread record on spread picks involving these teams.

Two weeks ago, Hunt told SportsLine members that Fresno State (+2.5) would upset Boise State in the Mountain West Championship Game, with its physical defense making the difference. The result: The Bulldogs repeatedly got key stops to earn the victory. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice pocketed another winner.

The Bulldogs are eager to cap their historic season with a Las Vegas Bowl victory over a quality Pac-12 opponent.

Hunt knows the Bulldogs are eager to cap their historic season with a Las Vegas Bowl victory over a quality Pac-12 opponent. Their success is owed in large part to an air-tight defense that ranks No. 3 in the country in scoring at 13.7 points per game. They have held four opponents to single-digits.

On the offensive side, Fresno State presents a balanced attack led by underrated dual-threat quarterback Marcus McMaryion. The Oregon State transfer has thrown for 3,453 yards with 25 touchdowns. He also has 253 rushing yards and seven scores.

The Bulldogs will need another complete performance in order to cover against an Arizona State club that has thrived in an underdog role.

The Sun Devils have won three times outright as underdogs this season, pulling off upsets against Michigan State (-4.5), USC (-3) and Utah (-7.5). They also covered twice in Pac-12 play as road underdogs against Washington and Oregon. Their fast and physical and defense has proven capable of getting stops against high-powered opponents.

Senior quarterback Manny Wilkins has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,896 yards and 19 touchdowns. He'll be without star receiver N'Keal Harry, who is skipping this game to focus on the NFL Draft, but still has plenty of talent around him.

