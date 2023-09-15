The Fresno State Bulldogs look to remain undefeated as they head to the desert to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night. Fresno State is 2-0 and enters off two close victories, a 4-point road win at Purdue and a 3-point home victory over FCS Eastern Washington. ASU is 1-1, having lost to Oklahoma State last Saturday, 27-15. The teams most recently played in the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl, a 31-20 Bulldogs victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Mountain America Stadium. The latest Arizona State vs. Fresno State odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Bulldogs as a 3-point road favorite, with the over/under at 50.5.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State spread: Fresno State -3

Fresno State vs. Arizona State over/under: 50.5 points

Fresno State vs. Arizona State money line: Fresno State -154, Arizona State +130

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter and defeated Eastern Washington, 34-31 in double overtime. Quarterback Mikey Keene, a transfer from UCF, went 23 of 39 for 233 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. For the second straight week, his main target was senior wide receiver Erik Brooks, who totaled eight receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. In Week 1, he posted a 9-170-2 line against Purdue in Fresno State's road upset.

Junior running back Elijah Gilliam ran for 86 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, including a one yard score that tied the game in the first overtime. Nearly every statistical category between the Bulldogs and Eagles was even, and through two weeks, it appears Fresno State might be in a handful of tight games throughout the season. Their road test in Tempe this weekend is the last non-conference road game of the regular season, as they host Kent State next week before getting into Mountain West play.

Arizona State couldn't hold a 15-10 halftime lead against the Cowboys, and surrendered 17 unanswered points in the second half in last week's loss to Oklahoma State. True freshman QB Jaden Rashada threw for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception, though the team stalled early and often in the second half. Elijah Badger was his top wideout once again, catching three passes for 80 yards and a score in the defeat.

Rookie head coach Kenny Dillingham has an uphill battle on his hands to rebuild ASU from the ground up after departures gutted the program since last year. The Sun Devils' new starting RB, Cameron Skattebo, rushed for 62 yards on 14 attempts and a touchdown last week and has now scored in both games. Against a higher scoring offense in Fresno State, the Sun Devils will need to improve upon their 19.5 points per game scoring average in order to stand a good chance to pull the home upset. See which team to pick here.

