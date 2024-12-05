Arizona State was predicted to finish last in the Big 12 preseason media polls but the Sun Devils are one win away from a conference title and an automatic spot in the 2024 College Football Playoff. Arizona State went 3-9 overall last year in its final season in the Pac-12 before moving to the Big 12 and has been one of the biggest surprises in college football. Iowa State didn't have external expectations to play in the 2024 Big 12 Championship Game either, being picked to finish sixth in the conference without a single of the 61 first-place votes. No. 15 Arizona State and No. 16 Iowa State enter the 2024 Big 12 Championship Game at 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the conference.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday. Arizona State is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Arizona State vs. Iowa State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State spread: Arizona State -2.5

Arizona State vs. Iowa State over/under: 49.5 points

Arizona State vs. Iowa State money line: Arizona State -125, Iowa State +105

Why Iowa State can cover

After dropping back-to-back Big 12 games to begin November, Iowa State faced three straight must-win scenarios if the Cyclones were going to play in its first Big 12 title game since 2020 and that's exactly what they did. Iowa State closed the season on a three-game winning streak, culminating with a 29-21 home victory over No. 24 Kansas State on Saturday to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. The Iowa State defense had another strong performance in the finale, as it has the majority of the season, forcing two turnovers and recording a safety.

Iowa State has allowed 21.1 points per game this season, which ranks 24th in college football. Forcing turnovers has been a crucial part of the Cyclones' success, as they rank 20th in the country at 1.8 takeaways per game and 16th in turnover margin at +0.7. Meanwhile, Arizona State has turned the ball over in two of its last three games. See which team to pick here.

Why Arizona State can cover

Kenny Dillingham has proven that winning coaches can come at any age as the youngest full-time head coach in college football has the Sun Devils one victory away from a College Football Playoff berth. Dillingham, 34, enters his second season at Arizona State and has led a seven-win turnaround from his first season. Dillingham quickly rose through the ranks as offensive coordinator at schools such as Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and Oregon before becoming head coach at his alma mater, leading successful offenses at each spot.

Arizona State has been one of the most run-heavy and effective rushing teams in the nation. The Sun Devils have run on 60.2% of plays, the 13th-highest in college football. When you have a running back like Cam Skattebo, it's wise to have the football in his hands as often as possible. The senior running back is eighth in college football in rushing yards (1,398) and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He rushed for 177 yards on 8.4 yards per carry with three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Arizona on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

