College football is headed to London, England. Arizona State and Kansas are in discussions to meet in Wembley Stadium on Sept. 16, 2026 in the first installment of what's expected to be a multi-year event called the Union Jack Classic, according to a report from The Post and Courier.

This will be the first major college football game to take place in the United Kingdom. Richmond and Boston did meet in London's Crystal Palace National Sports Centre on Oct. 16, 1988.

The timing of Arizona State and Kansas' future matchup is notable since it will fall during Week 3 of the 2026 season. Normally, international contests occur during Week 0 -- such as Ireland's Aer Lingus Classic, which featured Kansas State and Iowa State this season -- or during the bowl slate.

What's wrong with Kansas State? How the preseason Big 12 contender has fallen apart early in 2025 Shehan Jeyarajah

The Post and Courier notes that the Big 12 could be featured in the next two Union Jack Classics beyond 2026.

Though this is college football's first real foray into England, the NFL has been a mainstay around the United Kingdom for almost 18 years. The United Kingdom has hosted at least three NFL games in all but one season since 2014.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to meet inside Wembley Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025.