Northern Arizona @ Arizona State

Last Season Records: Arizona State 8-5; Northern Arizona 5-6

The Arizona State Sun Devils will play against a Division II opponent, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. While the Sun Devils were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Series History

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.