Who's Playing
Northern Arizona @ Arizona State
Last Season Records: Arizona State 8-5; Northern Arizona 5-6
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils will play against a Division II opponent, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. While the Sun Devils were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Series History
Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Sep 03, 2016 - Arizona State 44 vs. Northern Arizona 13