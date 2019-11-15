Arizona State vs. Oregon State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is 4-5 overall and 1-4 at home, while Arizona State is 5-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Sun Devils are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under is set at 57. Arizona State is 3-8 against the spread in its last 11 games. Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games. The total has gone over in nine of the last 12 Oregon State-Arizona State games. The total has also gone over in four of Arizona State's last six games. Before entering any Arizona State vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Oregon State vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Oregon State came up short against Washington last week, falling 19-7. Quarterback Jake Luton had a memorable game in a negative way, throwing for just 88 yards and an interception without a TD pass. Washington running back Salvon Ahmed went off on the Beavers, rushing for 25 times for 174 yards and two TDs.

Arizona State got close to Southern Cal, but ultimately fell short 31-26. Sun Devils receiver Frank Darby and quarterback Joey Yellen were strong in the loss. Darby caught three passes for 86 yards and two TDs, while Yellen passed for 292 yards and four TDs on 44 attempts.

Oregon State enters Saturday having thrown only three interceptions, good for seventh best in the nation. The Sun Devils are almost at the same level, having thrown just four interceptions.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Oregon State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.