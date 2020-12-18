The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Oregon State is 2-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Sun Devils are 1-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. This is the 45th meeting between the two conference foes and the Sun Devils hold a 29-14-1 advantage in the all-time series.

However, Oregon State has won six of the last 10, including a 35-34 win last season and they've now covered seven times in their last 10 head-to-head matchups with Arizona State. This time around, the Sun Devils are favored by seven-points in the latest Arizona State vs. Oregon State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 54. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona State vs. Oregon State. Here are several college football odds for Arizona State vs. Oregon State:

Arizona State vs. Oregon State spread: Arizona State -7

Arizona State vs. Oregon State over-under: 54 points

Arizona State vs. Oregon State money line: Arizona State -280, Oregon State +230



What you need to know about Oregon State



Oregon State lost a heartbreaker to the Stanford Cardinal when the two teams met in 2019, and the Beavers left with a heavy heart again last Saturday. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Beavers had to settle for a 27-24 loss against Stanford. Despite the defeat, Oregon State had strong showings from QB Chance Nolan, who passed for three TDs and 221 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 50 yards on the ground, and WR Tyjon Lindsey, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson ranked ninth in the nation in rushing yards in 2018 and he's second in the Pac-12 this season despite missing a game. Jefferson has 755 yards and seven touchdowns in just five games so far this season and he'll be a focal point for the Beavers on Saturday.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils put a hurting on Arizona on the road with a 70-7 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-7. RB Rachaad White had a stellar game for ASU as he rushed for three TDs and 133 yards on 10 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was White's 93-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

The Sun Devils have averaged an efficient 6.8 yards per play so far this season and winning the turnover margin 7-0 was a big reason for the blowout last week. After turning the ball over five times in their first two games (both losses), protecting the football will be critical for the Sun Devils on Saturday.

