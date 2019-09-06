Arizona State vs. Sacramento State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert on 96-79 run

The Arizona State Sun Devils will try to start the season 2-0 for the second consecutive year when they host the Sacramento State Hornets, an FCS team, on Friday night. The Sun Devils opened the season last week with a 30-7 win against Kent State. Jayden Daniels became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Arizona State in a season-opener and threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Meanwhile, in its season-opener, Sacramento State scored a school-record 77 points in a victory over Southern Oregon. Kickoff on Friday is at 10 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are 36-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. Sacramento State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5. Before making any Arizona State vs. Sacramento State picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tierney knows that Daniels looked impressive in his debut. A true freshman from San Bernardino, Calif., who was one of the top-ranked dual-threat prospects in the 2019 recruiting class, Daniels became the third freshman in Sun Devils history to win his first career start. In addition to his two passing touchdowns against Kent State, he ran for a third.

Tierney also has factored in that Arizona State's defense was strong against the Flashes. The Sun Devils limited Kent State to 200 yards of total offense and just 3.0 yards per rush. They also forced two turnovers, picking up where they left off last year when they ranked 11th in the country in turnover margin.

But just because the Sun Devils were impressive in Week 1 does not guarantee they will cover the Arizona State vs. Sacramento State spread on Friday.

The Hornets had a record-breaking season-opening win. In addition to the school-record 77 points scored, the 685 yards of total offense against Southern Oregon were the second most in school history and just nine yards shy of the record of 694 set against Montana State in 2014. And the 11 touchdowns broke the school record of nine, which had been done twice before.

Tierney also knows that Sacramento State has had success against FBS foes. Last season, the Hornets lost by just 14 to San Diego State. He also knows that this will be the biggest game on Sacramento State's schedule all year. On the other hand, Arizona State faces a ranked Michigan State team eight days after playing the Hornets and could be looking ahead.

