Through 3 Quarters

The Arizona State Sun Devils are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting all week. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Stanford Cardinal as ASU lead 28-10. The Sun Devils have been led by QB Jayden Daniels, who so far has accumulated 156 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards.

ASU and Stanford came into this matchup with previous-game wins. It's looking like ASU will be able to keep the momentum, but the Cardinal still have a quarter to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 22 Arizona State

Current Records: Stanford 3-2; Arizona State 4-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Stanford Cardinal will be on the road. Stanford and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Cardinal ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 31-24 victory over the Oregon Ducks. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Stanford QB Tanner McKee was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 230 yards on 36 attempts.

Meanwhile, ASU strolled past the UCLA Bruins with points to spare last week, taking the game 42-23. ASU QB Jayden Daniels did work as he passed for two TDs and 286 yards on 18 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground. Daniels' 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Ricky Pearsall in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Cardinal are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Stanford is now 3-2 while ASU sits at 4-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stanford is stumbling into the matchup with the 234th most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. The Sun Devils have had an even harder time: they are 145th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with six on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.95

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Sun Devils as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won both of the games they've played against Arizona State in the last seven years.