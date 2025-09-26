The No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) travel to face the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) in a Big 12 showdown Friday night. TCU enters the game fresh off a 35-24 win over in-state rival SMU, while Arizona State looks to build on its 27-24 road victory against Baylor in Week 4. The Sun Devils lead the all-time series 2-0, though the two programs haven't met since 1975. TCU is paced by quarterback Josh Hoover, who has been sharp through three games, while ASU is led by veteran dual-threat quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Kickoff from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Sun Devils are 3-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Arizona State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Arizona State vs. TCU picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 224-198 (+605) on all college football picks over the past two years.

Hunt is also 8-3 (+473) on his last 11 picks in Arizona State games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on TCU vs. Arizona State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Arizona State vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Arizona State spread Arizona State -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook TCU vs. Arizona State over/under 54.5 points TCU vs. Arizona State money line Arizona State -149, TCU +126 TCU vs. Arizona State picks See picks at SportsLine TCU vs. Arizona State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Arizona State can cover

The Sun Devils entered the 2025 season with high expectations after posting one of the most successful seasons in program history in 2024. ASU's offense is led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has thrown for 748 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. Running back Raleek Brown has been a consistent threat, averaging 6.6 yards per carry with 372 rushing yards. On the outside, Jordyn Tyson leads the team in receiving yards with 357, giving the Sun Devils a reliable deep-play option.

On defense, the Sun Devils are led by linebacker Jordan Briggs and defensive back Tyler Johnson, who have anchored the unit. Briggs leads the team in tackles, while Johnson provides playmaking ability in the secondary. Defensively, ASU has been strong against the run but remains vulnerable through the air, which could be viewed as a potential X-factor in this matchup. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why TCU can cover

TCU enters this matchup with a 3-0 record, including a notable 35-24 victory over SMU, which propelled them into the AP Top 25 at No. 24. Quarterback Josh Hoover leads the offense, having thrown for 1,000 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. Wide receiver Eric McAlister leads the team in receiving yards (320) and touchdown receptions (3) to go with 13 catches in 2025.

The Horned Frogs' defense is anchored by standout defensive tackle Markis Deal, who has recorded 1.5 sacks and nine total tackles, showcasing his disruptive presence in the trenches. In the secondary, safety Bud Clark has been a key contributor with multiple pass breakups, 13 total tackles, and an interception returned for a touchdown, while cornerback Channing Canada has excelled in coverage on the outside. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Arizona State vs. TCU picks

For Friday's ASU vs. TCU matchup, Hunt is leaning Over on the point total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who covers in TCU vs. Arizona State, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona State vs. TCU spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $483 to $100 players over his last 11 Arizona State picks, and find out.