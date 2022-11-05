Who's Playing

No. 10 UCLA @ Arizona State

Current Records: UCLA 6-1; Arizona State 3-5

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,080 yards this week.

After constant struggles on the road, ASU has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Colorado Buffaloes 42-34 on Saturday. It was another big night for ASU's RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for three TDs and 118 yards on 23 carries.

Meanwhile, UCLA ran circles around the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, and the extra yardage (523 yards vs. 270 yards) paid off. UCLA put the hurt on Stanford with a sharp 38-13 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bruins had established a 31-6 advantage. RB Zach Charbonnet went supernova for UCLA as he rushed for three TDs and 198 yards on 21 carries.

The Sun Devils have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

ASU is now 3-5 while UCLA sits at 6-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: ASU enters the matchup having picked the ball off nine times, good for 22nd in the nation. But the Bruins enter the game with only four thrown interceptions, good for 25th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona State have won four out of their last seven games against UCLA.