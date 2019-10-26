Arizona State vs. UCLA odds: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Arizona State and UCLA. Here are the results:
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. UCLA is 2-5 overall and 0-3 at home, while Arizona State is 5-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. Arizona State is only so-so against the spread (3-4), but UCLA has really struggled (2-4-1). The Sun Devils are favored by 3.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under is set at 55.5. Before entering any Arizona State vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated UCLA vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Burins finished with 284 more yards of total offense than Stanford last week and picked up the 34-16 victory over the Cardinal. RB Joshua Kelley had a stellar game for UCLA as he rushed for 176 yards and one TD on 18 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Kelley's 54-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter, helping him to a season high in rushing on the day.
The Sun Devils, meanwhile, lost to Utah by a decisive 21-3 margin. QB Jayden Daniels struggled mightily in that outing, completing just 22.22% of his passes. That snapped a two-game winning streak for the Sun Devils and dropped them to 2-2 in the Pac-12, tied for third in the Pac-12 South with Arizona and UCLA.
So who wins UCLA vs. Arizona State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
