A Pac-12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins at 10:30 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium at Frank Kush Field. Arizona State is 0-1 overall, while UCLA is 2-2. The Sun Devils are 9-4-1 against the spread in their last 14 games following a straight-up loss. The Bruins, meanwhile, are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 games against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are favored by three-points in the latest Arizona State vs. UCLA odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 54.5.

UCLA vs. Arizona State spread: Sun Devils -3

UCLA vs. Arizona State over-under: 54.5 points

UCLA vs. Arizona State money line: Sun Devils -145, Bruins +125

What you need to know about UCLA

Coach Chip Kelly guided the Bruins past a season-opening loss this year at Colorado to double-digit wins over Cal and Arizona before UCLA took a narrow loss on the road against Oregon. UCLA rebounded again, though, to down Arizona 27-10 last week.

UCLA's offense has enjoyed a burst of effort from Demetric Felton, a former wide receiver turned running back that has rushed for 537 yards and four touchdowns this season. Felton is averaging over five yards per carry this season, and he's expected to be heavily featured against an Arizona State defense that gave up 179 rushing yards in its season opener.

What you need to know about Arizona State

The Sun Devils surrendered a two-touchdown lead in the final three minutes at Southern Cal on Nov. 7, losing 28-27. Since then, though, Arizona State had scheduled dates with Cal, Colorado and Utah canceled due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. Dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 134 yards and a touchdown against USC, and added 111 yards on 11 carries. Arizona State's defense coughed up 556 yards, including 381 in the air, to Southern Cal.

Despite losing their season opener, the Sun Devils will be confident they can secure their first victory of the season on Saturday. That's because Arizona State is 7-1 in its last eight home games. In addition, the Sun Devils are 6-3 in their last nine games against UCLA at home.

