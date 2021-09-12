Through 2 Quarters

Down three at the end of last quarter, the Arizona State Sun Devils have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game at halftime, but ASU is ahead of the UNLV Rebels 14-10.

The Sun Devils have been riding high on the performance of QB Jayden Daniels, who has passed for one TD and 76 yards on 16 attempts in addition to picking up 80 yards on the ground. UNLV has been led by QB Doug Brumfield, who so far has accumulated 60 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 33 yards.

Who's Playing

UNLV @ No. 23 Arizona State

Current Records: UNLV 0-1; Arizona State 1-0

Last Season Records: Arizona State 2-2; UNLV 0-6

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UNLV Rebels at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. The Sun Devils should still be feeling good after a big victory, while UNLV will be looking to regain their footing.

When you finish with 214 more yards than your opponent like ASU did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put the hurt on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds with a sharp 41-14 win. With ASU ahead 28-7 at the half, the game was all but over already. RB Rachaad White and RB DeaMonte Trayanum were among the main playmakers for ASU as the former punched in two rushing touchdowns and the latter punched in two rushing touchdowns.

ASU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. LB Darien Butler picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Rebels fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Eastern Washington Eagles last Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 35-33. A silver lining for UNLV was the play of RB Charles Williams, who rushed for two TDs and 172 yards on 27 carries.

Special teams collected 13 points for UNLV. P Daniel Gutierrez delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

UNLV's loss took them down to 0-1 while Arizona State's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if UNLV can steal ASU's luck or if ASU records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN2

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.