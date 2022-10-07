Who's Playing

No. 21 Washington @ Arizona State

Current Records: Washington 4-1; Arizona State 1-4

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Saturday, ASU lost to the USC Trojans on the road by a decisive 42-25 margin. RB Xazavian Valladay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the UCLA Bruins on Friday, falling 40-32. The Huskies were down 40-16 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Rome Odunze, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 116 yards.

ASU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

ASU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Washington when the two teams previously met in November of last year, but they still walked away with a 35-30 win. Will the Sun Devils repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arizona State have won three out of their last five games against Washington.