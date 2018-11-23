Arizona vs. Arizona St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)
Current records: Arizona 5-6; Arizona St. 6-5
What to Know
Arizona are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.82 points per game before their next game. They will square off against Arizona St. at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Arizona took a serious blow against Washington St. last week, falling 28-69. Arizona's defeat came about despite a quality game from Khalil Tate, who passed for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.
As for Arizona St., it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They fell just short of Oregon by a score of 29-31.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Arizona had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arizona St. exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Sun Devils are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Arizona are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 7-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Arizona St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona.
- 2017 - Arizona State Sun Devils 42 vs. Arizona Wildcats 30
- 2016 - Arizona Wildcats 56 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 35
- 2015 - Arizona State Sun Devils 52 vs. Arizona Wildcats 37
