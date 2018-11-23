Arizona vs. Arizona St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (away)

Current records: Arizona 5-6; Arizona St. 6-5

What to Know

Arizona are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.82 points per game before their next game. They will square off against Arizona St. at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Arizona took a serious blow against Washington St. last week, falling 28-69. Arizona's defeat came about despite a quality game from Khalil Tate, who passed for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As for Arizona St., it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They fell just short of Oregon by a score of 29-31.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Arizona had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arizona St. exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Sun Devils are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Arizona are 5-4-1 against the spread. As for Arizona St., they are 7-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Arizona St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona.