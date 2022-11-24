Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Arizona

Current Records: Arizona State 3-8; Arizona 4-7

What to Know

This Friday, the Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.64 points per matchup. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona came up short against the Washington State Cougars this past Saturday, falling 31-20. One thing holding Arizona back was the mediocre play of QB Jayden de Laura, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw four interceptions.

Meanwhile, ASU suffered a grim 31-7 defeat to the Oregon State Beavers this past Saturday. The Sun Devils were down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB Xazavian Valladay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 109 yards on 13 carries.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Giving up four turnovers, Arizona had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Sun Devils can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona State have won four out of their last seven games against Arizona.