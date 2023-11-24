The No. 15 Arizona Wildcats look to end the regular season with their sixth consecutive victory as they travel two hours north to face their in-state rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2023 Territorial Cup game. Arizona (8-3) enters off a 42-18 dismantling of No. 22 Utah, while Arizona State (3-8) lost big at home to No. 6 Oregon, 49-13. In 2022, Arizona survived a late ASU rally by forcing five turnovers and winning the game, 38-35. The Wildcats are 8-3 against the spread, while the Sun Devils are 7-4 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. Arizona is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Wildcats vs. Sun Devils odds, while the over/under is set at 50 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Arizona vs. Arizona State spread: Arizona -10.5

Arizona vs. Arizona State over/under: 50 points

Arizona vs. Arizona State money line: Arizona -405, Arizona State +315

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats have been red hot since mid-October, having won five straight games, four of them against AP-ranked teams. In their victory over Utah, the Wildcats jumped out to a 28-0 lead after the first play of the second quarter and the Utes had very few answers afterwards. Quarterback Noah Fifita was once again highly efficient, completing 22 of 30 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Fifita's high school teammate, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught eight passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, as well as throwing a 21 yard score on the game's first possession to running back Michael Wiley. Wiley had two touchdown catches in his final home game at Arizona Stadium. Against a Sun Devils unit that surrendered six first half touchdown passes to Oregon last week, it seems probable that Fifita should have another productive performance on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why Arizona State can cover

With the exception of their blowout loss to a very good Oregon team in Week 12, the Sun Devils have been playing hard and haven't been a cake walk for the majority of their opponents in 2023. ASU was down 42-0 at halftime before scoring on three second half possessions against the Ducks. When it comes to rivalry games, especially in the Territorial Cup, records can be thrown out when trying to accurately predict a final outcome.

In last year's matchup, ASU QB Trenton Bourguet threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns and almost led ASU to the stunning comeback, before a last possession interception put the game on ice for the Wildcats. Arizona State has won the last five meetings between these two teams in Tempe, with Arizona's last win coming in 2011. With no bowl game on the line, coach Kenny Dillingham, an ASU alum, will have his team fired up to play its arch rival on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

