The Arizona Wildcats look to win their first Territorial Cup matchup since 2016 as they host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday afternoon. Arizona enters at 4-7 off a 31-20 home loss to Washington State, while Arizona State, 3-8, fell in their home finale to No. 21 Oregon State, 31-7. The Sun Devils have won five straight in the rivalry, including a 38-15 win over the Wildcats last season. Arizona is 5-5 against the spread, while Arizona State is 3-7 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 4 points in the latest Arizona vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 65.5.

Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -4

Arizona State vs. Arizona over/under: 65.5 points

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -190, Arizona State +158

What you need to know about Arizona State

Though it's been a tumultuous and disappointing season for the Sun Devils, including an early season coaching change, Wyoming transfer running back, senior Xazavian Valladay has been a major success in his one year at ASU. Valladay has rushed for 1,095 yards and 14 touchdowns on 191 attempts and has caught 34 passes for 272 yards and two scores. He should be a strong contender for all-conference honors after the season. The quarterback status for Friday's game is unclear after Trenton Bourguet's disappointing performances the last two weeks. On the season, Bourguet and Emory Jones have combined for 2,637 yards, 15 touchdown passes, and eight interceptions.

For ASU to hoist the nation's oldest college football trophy, the Territorial Cup, for the sixth straight time, their offense needs to be successful against a Wildcats unit that ranks sixth worst nationally, giving up an average of nearly 462 yards per game. Arizona State's defense is surrendering 416.2 yards per game and 30.8 points per contest so in all likelihood, a high-scoring game is in the cards with perfect weather scheduled in Tucson on Friday.

What you need to know about Arizona

The Wildcats close out an improved 2022 campaign where they have jumped their win total from one in 2021 to at least four in 2022. Unfortunately the season won't be complete without a win over Arizona State for the first time in more than half a decade. Despite a poor effort in last week's 31-20 loss to Washington State, the Wildcats rank 20th nationally in offensive yards per game (460.8) and are averaging 30.2 points per game in 2022. That's a dramatic increase from their 2021 numbers, where the Wildcats averaged just over 357 yards per game and 17.2 points.



Quarterback Jayden de Laura has been a success in his first season in Tucson after transferring from Washington State, having thrown for 3,485 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's also added four scores on the ground. For Arizona to be successful against the Sun Devils, it's highly likely that the passing game will have to be firing on all cylinders. Wide receivers Dorian Singer (63-1014-6) and Jacob Cowing (80-1001-7) should merit all-conference honors and freshman Tetairoa McMillan (39-702-8) is likely to make national all-freshman teams.

