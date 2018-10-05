Arizona vs. California: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Arizona vs. California football game

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)

Current records: Arizona 2-3; California 3-1

What to Know

California has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They take on Arizona at 10:00 p.m. If the match is anything like the 45-44 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

After a string of three wins, California's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a hard 42-24 fall against Oregon. California got a solid performance out of Brandon McIlwain, who picked up 123 yards on the ground and accumulated 128 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, after a big victory against Oregon St. two weeks ago, Arizona came back down to earth. Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-20 to USC.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. With five turnovers, California had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arizona exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Golden Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Arizona is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for California, they are 1-1-1 against the spread

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - California Golden Bears 44 vs. Arizona Wildcats 45
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories