Arizona vs. California: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. California Golden Bears (away)

Current records: Arizona 2-3; California 3-1

What to Know

California has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They take on Arizona at 10:00 p.m. If the match is anything like the 45-44 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

After a string of three wins, California's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a hard 42-24 fall against Oregon. California got a solid performance out of Brandon McIlwain, who picked up 123 yards on the ground and accumulated 128 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, after a big victory against Oregon St. two weeks ago, Arizona came back down to earth. Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-20 to USC.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. With five turnovers, California had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arizona exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday at 10:00 PM ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Golden Bears are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Arizona is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for California, they are 1-1-1 against the spread

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.