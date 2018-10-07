Arizona vs. California Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Arizona vs. California football game
California has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They take on Arizona at 10:00 p.m. If the match is anything like the 45-44 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
After a string of three wins, California's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a hard 42-24 fall against Oregon. California got a solid performance out of Brandon McIlwain, who picked up 123 yards on the ground and accumulated 128 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, after a big victory against Oregon St. two weeks ago, Arizona came back down to earth. Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-20 to USC.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. With five turnovers, California had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arizona exploit that vulnerability.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 6: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 6 all Saturday long
-
It's OK to say Texas football is back
The Longhorns have an identity again, but Tom Herman is not ready to make any declarations
-
Miami mounts 20-point comeback vs. FSU
N'Kosi Perry threw four touchdowns in the biggest Miami comeback in series history
-
Miami trolls FSU's turnover backpack
Internet rivalries are fun, too
-
Notre Dame vs. Va. Tech score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 Notre Dame faces off against No. 24 Virginia...
-
Florida upsets LSU in The Swamp
Florida picked up its biggest home win in three years by holding off LSU