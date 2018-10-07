Arizona vs. California Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

California has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They take on Arizona at 10:00 p.m. If the match is anything like the 45-44 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

After a string of three wins, California's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a hard 42-24 fall against Oregon. California got a solid performance out of Brandon McIlwain, who picked up 123 yards on the ground and accumulated 128 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, after a big victory against Oregon St. two weeks ago, Arizona came back down to earth. Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-20 to USC.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. With five turnovers, California had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Arizona exploit that vulnerability.