Who's Playing

Colorado @ Arizona

Current Records: Colorado 0-4; Arizona 2-2

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Colorado suffered a grim 45-17 defeat to the UCLA Bruins last week. The Buffaloes were down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Owen McCown had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once.

Meanwhile, Arizona lost to the California Golden Bears on the road by a decisive 49-31 margin. A silver lining for Arizona was the play of WR Jacob Cowing, who caught seven passes for one TD and 133 yards.

Colorado is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Colorado is now 0-4 while the Wildcats sit at 2-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buffaloes enter the game with only 144.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. But Arizona ranks 22nd in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 301.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona have won four out of their last seven games against Colorado.