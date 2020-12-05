Who's Playing

Colorado @ Arizona

Current Records: Colorado 3-0; Arizona 0-3

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes haven't won a game against the Arizona Wildcats since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Buffaloes and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Colorado is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while the Wildcats are stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Colorado had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-10 win over the San Diego State Aztecs last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Colorado, but they got two touchdowns from QB Sam Noyer.

There was early excitement for Arizona after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the UCLA Bruins who ended up claiming the real prize. Arizona took a hard 27-10 fall against UCLA. QB Will Plummer had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 4.31 yards per passing attempt.

Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Colorado is now a perfect 3-0 while Arizona sits at a mirror-image 0-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buffaloes rank 13th in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. As for the Wildcats, they come into the contest boasting the ninth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won four out of their last five games against Colorado.