Who's Playing
Colorado @ Arizona
Current Records: Colorado 3-0; Arizona 0-3
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes haven't won a game against the Arizona Wildcats since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Buffaloes and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Colorado is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while the Wildcats are stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Colorado had a touchdown and change to spare in a 20-10 win over the San Diego State Aztecs last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Colorado, but they got two touchdowns from QB Sam Noyer.
There was early excitement for Arizona after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the UCLA Bruins who ended up claiming the real prize. Arizona took a hard 27-10 fall against UCLA. QB Will Plummer had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 4.31 yards per passing attempt.
Colorado is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Colorado is now a perfect 3-0 while Arizona sits at a mirror-image 0-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buffaloes rank 13th in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. As for the Wildcats, they come into the contest boasting the ninth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Arizona have won four out of their last five games against Colorado.
- Oct 05, 2019 - Arizona 35 vs. Colorado 30
- Nov 02, 2018 - Arizona 42 vs. Colorado 34
- Oct 07, 2017 - Arizona 45 vs. Colorado 42
- Nov 12, 2016 - Colorado 49 vs. Arizona 24
- Oct 17, 2015 - Arizona 38 vs. Colorado 31