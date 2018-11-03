Arizona vs. Colorado: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Arizona vs. Colorado football game
Game Recap
Arizona had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 42-34 win over Colorado. The success made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.
The win got Arizona back to even at 5-5. Colorado's defeat makes it four in a row and drags their record down to 5-4.
Arizona will have some time to rest before their next matchup, which is against Washington St. in two weeks at 12:11 p.m. Arizona's defense better steel itself: Washington St. are averaging 40.75 points per game. Colorado will take on Washington St. at home at 12:11 p.m. next week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Pitt upsets No. 25 Virginia
The ACC Coastal race took an intriguing turn on Friday night
-
College football picks: Week 10 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 10 of the 2018 college football...
-
Oklahoma at TTU pick, live stream
The Sooners travel to Lubbock for what should be a classic Big 12 shootout
-
Week 9 College football odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000...
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, top picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats