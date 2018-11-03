Arizona vs. Colorado: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game

Game Recap

Arizona had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 42-34 win over Colorado. The success made it back-to-back wins for Arizona.

The win got Arizona back to even at 5-5. Colorado's defeat makes it four in a row and drags their record down to 5-4.

Arizona will have some time to rest before their next matchup, which is against Washington St. in two weeks at 12:11 p.m. Arizona's defense better steel itself: Washington St. are averaging 40.75 points per game. Colorado will take on Washington St. at home at 12:11 p.m. next week.