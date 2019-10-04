Arizona vs. Colorado odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Colorado and Arizona will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. Colorado is 3-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while Arizona is 3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. Arizona is 1-2-1 against the spread; Colorado is 3-1. Arizona is awaiting word on star quarterback Khalil Tate, who missed the UCLA game with a hamstring injury and appears questionable to play on Saturday. Meanwhile, Colorado is expected to be without top defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson as he recovers from an ankle sprain. The Buffaloes are favored by four points in the latest Colorado vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 62.5. Before you make any Arizona vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week.

Two weeks ago, the Buffaloes narrowly escaped with a win as the team slid past Arizona State 34-31. No one put up better numbers for Colorado than WR Tony Brown. He caught nine passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. And Colorado quarterback Steven Montez has been incredibly effective this season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,164 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. Montez should combine with Brown and K.D. Nixon to give the Arizona secondary issues and if Laviska Shenault Jr. (unspecified) is able to play that could give the Buffaloes an added edge in the air.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats came out on top in a nail-biter against UCLA last week, sneaking past 20-17. The victory was familiar territory for the Wildcats, who now have three in a row. Grant Gunnell ran the offense effectively without Tate in the lineup, completing 29-of-44 for 352 yards and a score without throwing an interception. Running back J.J. Taylor is also questionable with an ankle injury after missing the UCLA game. Getting either he or Tate back would be a huge boost to the Wildcats offense, but they'll take their chances with Gunnell and Gary Brightwell (259-4) if they can't go.

