Arizona vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Friday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Arizona vs. Colorado football game
Colorado will challenge Arizona on the road at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Colorado now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Things haven't been easy for Colorado, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to three. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 41-34 defeat against Oregon St. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Colorado was the far and away favorite.
As for Arizona, they had a rough outing against UCLA two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Arizona made easy work of Oregon and carried off a 44-15 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Arizona had established a 37-8 advantage.
Arizona's win lifted them to 4-5 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 5-3. In their win, Arizona relied heavily on J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries. Colorado will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
