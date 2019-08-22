Arizona vs. Hawaii odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-28 run

High-powered offenses clash when the Arizona Wildcats meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a season-opening college football non-conference matchup on Saturday. The Wildcats finished third in the Pac-12 South last season with a 4-5 conference and 5-7 overall record, while Hawaii finished second in the West Division of the Mountain West at 5-3 and 8-6 overall. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The Wildcats are 11-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 74, the highest of any game on Saturday. Before making any Arizona vs. Hawaii picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Arizona has never lost to the Rainbow Warriors in five all-time meetings.

The model has considered that Arizona has never lost to the Rainbow Warriors in five all-time meetings. The Wildcats beat Hawaii 47-28 in their most recent meeting in 2016 in Tucson and have outscored the Rainbow Warriors 180-72 all-time for an average margin of victory of 36-14. The Wildcats will be led by senior quarterback Khalil Tate (6-2, 215 pounds), who enters the season 12th in school history with 4,364 passing yards and ranks sixth in passing touchdowns with 43. He needs just 128 rushing yards to become Arizona's 17th 2,000-yard rusher.

Redshirt senior Cedric Peterson (6-1, 197) is Arizona's top returning receiver. He started all 12 games last season with 18 receptions for 268 yards (14.9 average) and four touchdowns, three of which were for more than 30 yards.

But just because the Wildcats have never lost in this series does not guarantee they will cover the Arizona vs. Hawaii spread on Saturday.

That's because Hawaii can put up plenty of points, scoring 431 last season, an average of 30.8 per game. Much of last year's firepower returns, including the entire offensive line and redshirt junior quarterback Cole McDonald (6-4, 220). He threw for more than 3,800 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018, completing 58.9 percent of his passes, playing in 13 games, including 12 starts. McDonald also rushed for 359 yards on 134 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Redshirt senior running back Dayton Furuta (5-11, 250) is also a dual threat for Hawaii. He was the Rainbow Warriors' second-leading rusher last season, carrying 93 times for 459 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns, and also caught 10 passes for 89 yards and one score. He had a pair of 100-yard rushing games, gaining a career-high 114 in a win over Duquesne and 101 in a win over Wyoming.

