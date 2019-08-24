Arizona vs. Hawaii odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-28 run

The Arizona Wildcats will look to turn things around and improve on last year's disappointing 5-7 record when they travel to Hawaii to face the Rainbow Warriors in the second game of the 2019 college football season on Saturday. Since 2010, the Wildcats have qualified for six bowl games, but failed to do so in 2018. Hawaii, 8-6 last year, is looking to build on last season's success despite a daunting schedule which features three Pac-12 teams, including Arizona, Oregon State and Washington. Saturday's kickoff from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 11 points in the latest Arizona vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 72.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Arizona vs. Hawaii picks of your own down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Arizona vs. Hawaii. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also has an extremely strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Arizona is accustomed to success and will be out to build on an already impressive resume which features a 613-465-33 all-time record, 21 bowl games and six conference championships. Leading the Wildcats' explosive rushing attack is redshirt junior J.J. Taylor (5-6, 185 pounds), a 2018 Associated Press All-American third teamer and 2018 All-Pac-12 first teamer. He is 10th in school history with 2,542 rushing yards. He rushed 255 times for 1,434 yards (5.6 average) and six TDs in 2018. He also caught 16 passes for 133 yards (8.3 average). He joins quarterback Khalil Tate, who rushed for over 1,400 yards in 2017 before multiple injuries limited his running last season, to form one of the most dynamic backfields in the nation.

Also returning is the Wildcats' second-leading rusher in junior running back Gary Brightwell (6-1, 210). He carried 91 times for 525 yards (5.8 average) and three touchdowns last season. He played in 11 of 12 games and posted 100-yard rushing games against Oregon State (113 yards) and at UCLA (121 yards).

But just because the Wildcats have some elite runners does not guarantee they will cover the Arizona vs. Hawaii spread on Saturday.

That's because Hawaii can put up plenty of points, scoring 431 last season, an average of 30.8 per game. Much of last year's firepower returns, including the entire offensive line and redshirt junior quarterback Cole McDonald (6-4, 220). He threw for more than 3,800 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018, completing 58.9 percent of his passes, playing in 13 games, including 12 starts. McDonald also rushed for 359 yards on 134 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Redshirt senior running back Dayton Furuta (5-11, 250) is also a dual threat for Hawaii. He was the Rainbow Warriors' second-leading rusher last season, carrying 93 times for 459 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns, and also caught 10 passes for 89 yards and one score. He had a pair of 100-yard rushing games, gaining a career-high 114 in a win over Duquesne and 101 in a win over Wyoming.

So who wins Hawaii vs. Arizona? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawaii vs. Arizona spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated FBS picks, and find out.