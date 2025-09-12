The Arizona Wildcats (2-0) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (1-2) in Big 12 play in a Week 3 college football matchup on Friday. Arizona takes the field for its Big 12 opener after a pair of 40-point offensive outbursts, defeating Hawaii, 40-6, and Weber State, 48-3, after a 4-8 season last fall. Kansas State is coming off a 24-21 loss to Army to fall to 1-2, and the Wildcats lost their Big 12 opener to Iowa State, 24-21, in Ireland in Week 0. Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play after missing the last two games following a Week 0 ankle injury in Dublin.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona, is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday on FOX. Kansas State is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Kansas State vs. Arizona odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Arizona vs. Kansas State picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Kansas State vs. Arizona at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Arizona vs. Kansas State

When: Fri., Sept. 12

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Kansas State vs. Arizona betting preview

Odds: Kansas State -1.5, over/under of 54

Junior quarterback Noah Fifita is off to a strong start in his third year as Arizona's starting quarterback, orchestrating the Wildcats' offense to back-to-back 40-point performances. He had 534 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions over his two starts this fall after throwing for 2,958 yards last season. The zero interceptions are the most encouraging part of Fifita's stat line, after he led the Big 12 with 12 interceptions compared to 18 touchdowns last year after throwing for 25 touchdowns with six interceptions in his first year as the starter. Arizona is 2-0 against the spread this year.

Meanwhile, Kansas State had one of the most shocking results of the 2025 college football season, losing at home to Army, 24-21, as a 17-point favorite on Saturday. It's been a tough start for the Wildcats, who squeezed past North Dakota State with a 38-35 victory courtesy of a winning touchdown with 42 seconds left despite being 27.5-point favorites. The Wildcats do have experience at quarterback though with Avery Johnson returning after throwing for 2,712 yards, rushing for 605 yards and scoring 32 total touchdowns last season. Kansas State is 0-3 ATS this season.

Click here to bet Kansas State vs. Arizona at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Model's Arizona vs. Kansas State prediction, picks

Despite Kansas State's slow start, the model still believes in the team's talent that made Kansas State the preseason No. 17 team in the nation. Johnson struggled against Army, but he threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns against North Dakota State the week before. Kansas State has four straight winning seasons, including going 9-4 and winning the Rate Bowl last season. Arizona's had a high-flying offensive start to the season, but it hasn't faced the type of competition Kansas State has to begin its season. The model projects Kansas State to cover the spread in 51% of simulations on Friday.

Want more Week 3 college football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for the Arizona Wildcats vs. Kansas State Wildcats. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.