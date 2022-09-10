Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Arizona

Current Records: Mississippi State 1-0; Arizona 1-0

Last Season Records: Arizona 1-11; Mississippi State 7-6

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET Saturday at Arizona Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 1,020 yards last week.

If there were any doubts why the Bulldogs were heavy favorites Saturday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their matchup against the Memphis Tigers last week by a conclusive 49-23 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-3. MSU QB Will Rogers was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 450 yards on 48 attempts.

Meanwhile, Arizona turned the game against the San Diego State Aztecs into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 461 yards to 232. Arizona had enough points to win and then some against San Diego State last week, taking their contest 38-20. Among those leading the charge for Arizona was WR Jacob Cowing, who caught eight passes for three TDs and 152 yards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.