The Arizona Wildcats will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ. Arizona is 1-0 overall and 0-0 at home, while MSU is 1-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. Arizona is coming off an impressive 38-20 win over San Diego State, while Mississippi State dominated Memphis 49-23. This matchup features standout quarterbacks on both sides, Jayden de Laura for Arizona, and Will Rogers for Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are favored by 11 points in the latest Arizona vs. Mississippi State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 60. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Arizona picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arizona vs. Mississippi State:

Arizona vs. Mississippi State spread: Arizona +11

Arizona vs. Mississippi State over-under: 60 points

What you need to know about Mississippi State

The Bulldogs crushed Memphis, 49-23 last Saturday and were led by QB Will Rogers, who threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns. Five different MSU players caught a score from Rogers who looks to be among the leading passers in college football this season as the leader of Mike Leach's Air-Raid offense. Mississippi State avenged a 31-29 loss in 2021 to Memphis with Saturday's victory.

Mississippi State is coming off a 7-6 season in 2021, and expects to be even better in 2022. Leach went 4-2 against Arizona when he was the head coach at Washington State.

What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona, previously the winner of only one game since 2019, smashed San Diego State, 38-20, in the grand opening of the Aztecs' new SnapDragon Stadium last Saturday. Former UTEP WR Jacob Cowing was one of the most active players for the squad, catching eight passes for 152 yards and three scores. Transfer QB Jayden de Laura was right at home in his Wildcats debut, throwing for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns against the formerly stout SDSU defense.The Wildcats are 1-5-1 all-time against opponents from the SEC.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0 record. With a combined 1,020 yards of offense in their previous games, it wouldn't be surprising if both teams are able to move the ball effectively against one another.

