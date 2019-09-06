Arizona vs. N. Arizona: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. N. Arizona (away)
Current Records: Arizona 0-1-0; N. Arizona 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Arizona 5-7-0; N. Arizona 4-6-0;
What to Know
Arizona has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against N. Arizona at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. N. Arizona should still be riding high after a win, while Arizona will be looking to right the ship.
The last time they met, the Wildcats were the 47-28 winner over Hawaii. This time around? They had no such luck. The Wildcats fell to Hawaii 38-45. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Arizona was the far and away favorite.
Meanwhile, N. Arizona gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They took their contest against Missouri State 37-23. Missouri State can consider this payback for the 8-40 loss they dealt the Lumberjacks the last time the teams encountered one another.
The Wildcats simply couldn't be stopped when the teams met two seasons ago, as they easily beat the Lumberjacks 62-24. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does N. Arizona has a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won both of the games they've played against N. Arizona in the last five years.
- Sep 02, 2017 - Arizona 62 vs. N. Arizona 24
- Sep 19, 2015 - Arizona 77 vs. N. Arizona 13
