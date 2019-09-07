Arizona vs. N. Arizona: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. N. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Arizona 0-1-0; N. Arizona 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Arizona 5-7-0; N. Arizona 4-6-0;

What to Know

Arizona has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing in front of their home fans against N. Arizona at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. N. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

The last time they met, Arizona was the 47-28 winner over Hawaii. This time around? They had no such luck. Arizona took a 38-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of Hawaii. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Arizona to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks took care of business in their home opener. They walked away with a 37-23 victory over Missouri State. For the Lumberjacks, this is just revenge for the 8-40 loss they suffered against Missouri State the last time they faced one another Sept. 15 of last year.

This next game looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 28.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wildcats were fully in charge when the teams met two seasons ago, breezing past the Lumberjacks 62-24. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does N. Arizona has a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Lumberjacks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Arizona have won both of the games they've played against N. Arizona in the last five years.