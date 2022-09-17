Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Arizona

Current Records: North Dakota State 2-0; Arizona 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Dakota State Bison will be on the road. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State will be strutting in after a victory while Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bison took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 43-3 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The squad ran away with 36 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.

There was early excitement for the Wildcats after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Mississippi State Bulldogs who ended up claiming the real prize. Arizona's painful 39-17 loss to MSU might stick with them for a while. RB Michael Wiley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

Arizona's loss took them down to 1-1 while North Dakota State's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Arizona can steal the Bison's luck or if North Dakota State records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.