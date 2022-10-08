Who's Playing

No. 12 Oregon @ Arizona

Current Records: Oregon 4-1; Arizona 3-2

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks are 3-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ducks and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Oregon knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Arizona likes a good challenge.

Oregon decided to play defense against itself on Saturday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 121 penalty yards. They enjoyed a cozy 45-27 win over the Stanford Cardinal. QB Bo Nix was a one-man wrecking crew for Oregon, passing for two TDs and 161 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 141 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Nix has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats turned the game against the Colorado Buffaloes into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 673 yards to 340. Arizona blew past Colorado 43-20 on Saturday. QB Jayden de Laura went supernova for Arizona as he passed for six TDs and 484 yards on 46 attempts.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Oregon is now 4-1 while the Wildcats sit at 3-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Ducks enter the matchup with 228.8 rushing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. Arizona has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank ninth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 340 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 13-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.