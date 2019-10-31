Arizona vs. Oregon State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Oregon State (away)
Current Records: Arizona 4-4; Oregon State 3-4
What to Know
Arizona is 3-1 against Oregon State since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Arizona and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Allowing an average of 35 points per game, the Wildcats have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Arizona scored first but ultimately less than Stanford in their contest on Saturday. Arizona fell to Stanford 41-31. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Khalil Tate, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on nine carries and accumulated 205 passing yards. Tate's performance made up for a slower game against USC last week.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago, Oregon State was happy to find some success last week. They managed a 21-17 victory over California. California can consider this payback for the 49-7 defeat they dealt the Beavers the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.
Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.
Oregon State's win lifted them to 3-4 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 4-4. We'll find out if Oregon State can add another positive mark to their record or if Arizona can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Oregon State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Beavers.
Over/Under: 71
Series History
Arizona have won three out of their last four games against Oregon State.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Arizona 35 vs. Oregon State 14
- Nov 11, 2017 - Arizona 49 vs. Oregon State 28
- Nov 19, 2016 - Oregon State 42 vs. Arizona 17
- Oct 10, 2015 - Arizona 44 vs. Oregon State 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game