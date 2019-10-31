Arizona vs. Oregon State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Oregon State (away)

Current Records: Arizona 4-4; Oregon State 3-4

What to Know

Arizona is 3-1 against Oregon State since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Arizona and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Allowing an average of 35 points per game, the Wildcats have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Arizona scored first but ultimately less than Stanford in their contest on Saturday. Arizona fell to Stanford 41-31. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Khalil Tate, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on nine carries and accumulated 205 passing yards. Tate's performance made up for a slower game against USC last week.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago, Oregon State was happy to find some success last week. They managed a 21-17 victory over California. California can consider this payback for the 49-7 defeat they dealt the Beavers the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.

Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2-1 against the spread when favored.

Oregon State's win lifted them to 3-4 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 4-4. We'll find out if Oregon State can add another positive mark to their record or if Arizona can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Oregon State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Beavers.

Over/Under: 71

Series History

Arizona have won three out of their last four games against Oregon State.